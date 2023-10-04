Kevin O'Leary reveals what investors 'missed' about Sam Bankman-Fried prior to FTX's historic collapse

Former overnight billionaire and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried went from captivating the minds of the world's smartest economists, politicians, and celebrities to facing over 100 years in prison for allegedly defrauding customers.

How did FTX, the second-largest crypto exchange in the world, enter Chapter 11 bankruptcy? FOX Nation's "Who Is Sam Bankman-Fried?" takes an exclusive look at the man behind the crypto giant's historical collapse.

The special offers expert analysis from "Shark Tank" star and multi-millionaire investor Kevin O'Leary, FOX Business' Liz Claman and more.



The criminal trial of FTX founder and ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was underway, Tuesday, in a case that will determine his fate as he faces seven federal charges of fraud and conspiracy in connection with the collapse of his crypto empire.

Customers lost billions as a result of the collapse, and Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO. He was replaced by John Ray III, who is best known for handling the bankruptcy of Enron and is now tasked with clawing back as many assets as possible for FTX's creditors.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to all charges, but members of his inner circle — four former FTX and Alameda Research executives — have pleaded guilty to crimes connected to the companies' downfalls. They are expected to testify against him in the trial after agreeing to cooperate with the government.

In the wake of Bankman-Fried's trial, Kevin O'Leary analyzed the events that led to FTX's devastating collapse, arguing that people often forget that the company was a startup.

"As I tell people all the time, and this is what's missed on the FTX story in the Sam Bankman-Fried story, in the end, Sam was just another startup," O'Leary explained during his appearance on FOX Nation's "Who is Sam Bankman-Fried?"

"He raised a tremendous amount of capital at an extraordinary evaluation, at $22 billion, was the evaluation in the last round. And some of the largest financial institutions in the world were investors."

Financial expert Liz Claman bolstered O'Leary's claim, saying many investors believed in FTX because of an investment from one widely trusted firm.

"In his case, it was the venture capital firm Sequoia, which was totally legit. And then others he turns to and says, 'Well, Sequoia is investing.' And people then say, 'Well, Sequoia is investing, I should be okay,'" Claman explained.

Bankman-Fried has repeatedly claimed that FTX U.S. was solvent at the time Chapter 11 bankruptcy was filed and wrote that it is "ridiculous that FTX U.S. users haven't been made whole and gotten their funds back yet."

FOX Business' Breck Dumas' contributed to this report.