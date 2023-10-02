Author dishes on FTX founder's payments to Tom Brady, Steph Curry

Tom Brady and Stephen Curry were among the celebrities caught up in the FTX scandal that led to the arrest of the cryptocurrency brokerage’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

Michael Lewis, the author who wrote "The Blind Side" and "Moneyball," will also publish a book based on Bankman-Fried’s rise and fall called "Going Infinite." Lewis appeared on "60 Minutes" on Sunday night and said he saw internal documents from FTX.

"He paid Tom Brady $55 million for 20 hours a year for three years. He paid Steph Curry $35 million for – same thing for three years," Lewis said.

Brady, and his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, were featured in an FTX commercial during Super Bowl LVI. Curry was also in a commercial, stating that he wasn’t "an expert" in crypto trading but touted the FTX platform.

FTA also had the naming rights for the Miami Heat’s arena.

"He spent 100 and something million dollars, buying the naming rights for the Miami Heat arena," Lewis said.

Lewis said he thought Brady "adored" Bankman-Fried and found him interesting.

"I think Tom Brady thought he was just a really interesting person. I think he liked to hear what he had to say," Lewis said. "And he really liked Tom Brady. And Sam wasn't, like, a big sports person. So it was funny to watch that interaction. It was like, ‘These two people actually get along.’ It's like the class nerd and the quarterback.…"

Reps for Brady and Curry didn’t immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

Lewis also claimed Bankman-Fried floated the idea of paying Donald Trump not to run for president. Lewis said the number being floated was $5 billion. Among the reasons why that didn’t happen, Lewis said, was he didn’t have $5 billion.

Brady and Curry were also among the celebrity endorsers sued by investors for promoting the company’s strategies after the exchange collapsed. According to Sportico, attorneys for the A-listers filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

Bankman-Fried’s jury trial in New York City begins Tuesday.