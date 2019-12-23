Kanye West, EMI continue contract court battle after failed settlement

Kanye West may go back to court over a contract dispute with EMI – the music publisher he previously said limited his freedom, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On Monday, EMI requested a federal judge to reopen the case in New York over the 42-year-old rapper’s attempt to get a revised contract.

"Unfortunately, as of today’s date, the parties have been unable to finalize the terms of a settlement agreement, or to finally resolve related issues on which a settlement agreement would be conditioned," representatives from EMI wrote in a letter submitted to the court.

"As a result, good cause exists, and EMI hereby applies, to reopen the Action," it continued.

West initially sought legal action for contractual freedom at the beginning of 2019 with a statute under California law that limits personal service contracts to less than seven years. He also asserted that his signed 2003 deal has been combined with extensions and provisions that restrict liberties such as retirement.

EMI called West's motions a "flagrant attempt to forum shop his way around" contracted exclusivity in March. However, by September both sides appeared to be content with settling rather than prolonging the dispute.

West was named the highest-paid person in hip-hop by Forbes. In November, it was reported he raked in $150 million for 2019. This news follows West's pivot to gospel recording and Christian leadership.

