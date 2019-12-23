Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Media & Advertising

Kanye West, EMI continue contract court battle after failed settlement

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business' Neil Cavuto, Democratic strategist David Burstein, New York Post editorial page assistant Brooke Rogers and Wall Street Journal Editorial Board member James Freeman discuss rapper Kanye West's decision to thank God for his $68 million tax refund.video

Kanye West thanks God for $68-million tax refund

FOX Business' Neil Cavuto, Democratic strategist David Burstein, New York Post editorial page assistant Brooke Rogers and Wall Street Journal Editorial Board member James Freeman discuss rapper Kanye West's decision to thank God for his $68 million tax refund.

Kanye West may go back to court over a contract dispute with EMI – the music publisher he previously said limited his freedom, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Continue Reading Below

KANYE WEST PAYS KIM KARDASHIAN $1M FOR BRAND ALLEGIANCE

On Monday, EMI requested a federal judge to reopen the case in New York over the 42-year-old rapper’s attempt to get a revised contract.

"Unfortunately, as of today’s date, the parties have been unable to finalize the terms of a settlement agreement, or to finally resolve related issues on which a settlement agreement would be conditioned," representatives from EMI wrote in a letter submitted to the court.

KANYE WEST AGAIN DEFENDS HIS SUPPORT OF TRUMP

"As a result, good cause exists, and EMI hereby applies, to reopen the Action," it continued.

GLOBAL STAR KANYE WEST SHIFTS FROM RAPPER TO RELIGIOUS LEADER

West initially sought legal action for contractual freedom at the beginning of 2019 with a statute under California law that limits personal service contracts to less than seven years. He also asserted that his signed 2003 deal has been combined with extensions and provisions that restrict liberties such as retirement.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

EMI called West's motions a "flagrant attempt to forum shop his way around" contracted exclusivity in March. However, by September both sides appeared to be content with settling rather than prolonging the dispute.

West was named the highest-paid person in hip-hop by Forbes. In November, it was reported he raked in $150 million for 2019. This news follows West's pivot to gospel recording and Christian leadership.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS