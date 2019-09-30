Global star Kanye West shifts from rapper to religious leader

Kanye West took his talents to a church Sunday in New York City as the artist shifts from a global rap star to something of a religious leader.

West, 42, performed with the congregation and choir at the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York in Queens, and the audience of A-list celebrities was unequivocally captivated.

During a freestyle rap, according to DailyMail.com, West rapped in part: "Sunday service, don't get nervous, rap with a purpose/Not just for surface."

The performance comes after the musician said Saturday he will only make gospel music going forward -- no more secular music, according to a Chicago music promoter who was in the room.

"Kanye also announced that he is no longer making secular music," said Andrew Barber, owner of music media company Fake Shore Drive. "Only Gospel from here on out.” West said he is "done being an entertainer," Barber added.

West hosted another listening party for his newest album “Jesus Is King” Sunday at Manhattan's United Palace.

West's wife Kim told "The View" earlier this month that his album was instrumental in West becoming a Christian. Just 35 minutes long, the album, according to The Sun, seemingly borrows most of its lyrics from old religious texts and is "an evangelical rant about the evils of the modern world."

The highly-anticipated album was expected to be released Sunday, but as the clock struck midnight and there was no music to be found on streaming services.

The audience Sunday, according to TMZ, was fueled with top Hollywood names and some of West’s closest friends, including Akon, Swizz Beatz, Alexander Wang and close family friend Jonathan Cheban.

Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian, and their kids also turned up to support the star.

Kanye's weekly services in the past included guests such as Brad Pitt, Idris Elba, Teyana Taylor, Justin Bieber and Travis Scott, according to DailyMail.com.

The services seemingly bagan back in January after Kim tweeted, "Our new Sunday Service is starting. Check out the rehearsals on my Instagram stories."

Every Sunday following, attendees, including the Kardashians, Jenners, and Wests among other celebrities began showing snippets of the services across social media.

FOX Business' Paul Conner contributed to this report.