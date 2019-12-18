IMDb releases the top movies, TV shows of 2019

The top movies of 2019 had plenty of superhero flicks, according to one report.

Earlier this month, IMDb, the Internet Movie Database, released a report that found the top 10 movies and the top 10 television shows of 2019.

Among the top 10 movies of 2019, five involved superheroes, or supervillains.

The movie website also released lists of the most anticipated movies and new television shows of 2020.

However, unlike many other television and movie rankings, IMDb determined its lists by using page views of each film and television show, according to a press release.

“Rather than base its annual rankings on small statistical samplings or reviews from professional critics, IMDb determines its list of most popular movies by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb,” the report said.

“This exclusive and definitive data is derived from the IMDbPro movie and TV rankings, which are updated weekly throughout the year,” the report added.

Scroll down to see the full results, according to IMDb.

Top Movies of 2019

10. “Us”

9. “Aladdin”

8. “Alita: Battle Angel”

7. “Spider-Man: Far from Home”

6. “The Lion King”

5. “It Chapter Two”

4. “Captain Marvel”

3. “Avengers: Endgame”

2. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

1. “Joker”

Most Anticipated Movies of 2020

10. “Fast & Furious 9”

9. “The King’s Man”

8. “Dune”

7. “Wonder Woman 1984”

6. “Mulan”

5. “Black Widow”

4. “No Time to Die”

3. “Top Gun: Maverick”

2. “Sonic the Hedgehog”

1. “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”

Top TV Shows of 2019

10. “You”

9. “Sex Education”

8. “Peaky Blinders”

7. “The Walking Dead”

6. “Black Mirror”

5. “The Boys”

4. “The Umbrella Academy”

3. “Stranger Things”

2. “Chernobyl”

1. “Game of Thrones”

Most Anticipated New TV Shows of 2020

10. “Katy Keene”

9. “Hunters”

8. “Stargirl”

7. “The Outsider”

6. “The Stand”

5. “Snowpiercer”

4. “The Walking Dead: World Beyond”

3. “The New Pope”

2. “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

1. “Star Trek: Picard”