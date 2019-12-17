Netflix hit with backlash over gay Jesus 'Christmas special'

Netflix’s new Brazilian Christmas comedy special, which suggests Jesus was gay, has sparked outrage from conservative Christians who want it removed from the streaming giant.

Numerous petitions have spawned on Change.org, urging Netflix to pull "The First Temptation of Christ” following its debut on the platform earlier this month.

And each petition comes with an overwhelming amount of support, some racking up nearly 2 million signatures.

The biblical spoof created by the Brazilian YouTube comedy group Porta dos Fundos and starring comedians Gregorio Duvivier, Antonio Tabet and Fabio Porchat, tells the story of Jesus returning home for his 30th birthday with a big surprise for his family. The surprise: his close friend Orlando, who appears to be gay, according to Variety. In addition, the film features God, who claims to be into Mary. In the film, Mary was caught smoking a joint, according to Variety.

Netflix has not immediately returned FOX Business' request for comment.

"Jesus, who's hitting the big 3-0, brings a surprise guest to meet the family. A Christmas special so wrong, it must be from the comedians Porta dos Fundos." - Netflix

However, what's seemingly ruffled the feathers of protesters the most is the insinuation that Jesus is gay, which the comedians behind the project say is just that, an insinuation.

“We play at insinuating that Jesus has a new friend, and probably this new friend is gay, but they have just been having fun and a very good time in the desert for 40 days," Porta dos Fundos co-founder Fábio Porchat told Variety on Monday.

One petition that has garnered support from over 1.8 million people is asking for its removal and an apology from Porta dos Fundos.

“In favor of the removal of the film from the NETFLIX catalog and for the 'Porta dos Fundos' to be held responsible for the crime of villainous faith,” the petition reads. “We also want a public retraction, as they have seriously offended Christians.”

Meanwhile, a separate petition, which calls the 45-minute short film "blasphemous," has already garnered over 26,000 signatures of support.

“It is shocking to discover that Netflix have zero respect or consideration for those of the Christian faith regarding their decision to add The first temptation of Christ to their growing catalog of shows,” the petition reads.

The film quickly became a topic of conversation across Twitter with users further lambasting the comedy special.

"Today my @NetflixUK subscription has been canceled in protest of a 'Christmas special' that is extremely offensive to the values, principles and Cristian faith. 'The First Temptation of Christ' is not a comedy show, but a cowardly and direct attack on all who profess this faith," one user wrote.

However, the stars behind the film were sure to hit back, calling the criticism "homophobic," Variety reported.

“They [Netflix] haven’t said anything to us like, ‘Maybe we should stop making the special available.’ They support freedom of speech,” Porchat told the outlet. “If anybody should be angry with us, it should be the gay community because a gay character turns out to be the Devil. But the gay community loves us!”

