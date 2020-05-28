Reports that HBO did not take new streaming service's launch to the max refuted

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

WarnerMedia’s promises that the launch of its new streaming service HBO Max Wednesday may not have maxed out downloads for its app, but its availability and reach is yet to be tabulated.

While mobile app intelligence firm Sensor Tower Thursday determined HBO Max had only 87,000 downloads by new users, according to data it aggregated from Apple's App Store and Google Play, Tech Crunch reported, HBO's parent WarnerMedia said it is not accurate to compare to the first-day downloads of streamer Disney+, which hit 4 million.

“The nature of our product and how it’s distributed does not make for an apples-to-apples comparison with some other streaming platforms,” a WarnerMedia spokesperson told FOX Business, further explaining that millions of HBO subscribers received immediate access to HBO Max through the network’s distribution partners, such as AT&T, Comcast, Charter, Cox, Altice, Verizon and Hulu. AT&T also owns WarnerMedia.

Before the launch of HBOMax, more than 100 million subscribers paid for the services HBO GO, HBO Now and the original HBO pay cable TV service. HBO Now subscribers "woke up to find HBOMax already on their devices," said the spokesperson.

In addition for most of May, HBO offered a “12 for 12” pre-launch promotion, which added new subscribers into HBO NOW with an offer of moving to HBO Max with a price drop from $15 per month -- the cost of HBOMax to $12 for the first year.

“Speaking as a person who has led some very talented teams that launched streaming services, I can tell you that I am happy with the launch of HBO Max,” WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said in a statement. “This is a unique platform in many ways, including the way it is distributed. I’ve seen this movie before and am so excited as we begin down this path engaging viewers globally with our unmatched shows and rich library.”

Kilar added that the network’s goal is to make HBO Max available on every platform possible, including Roku, which has more than 23 million users, as well as e-tail giant Amazon

"We look forward to reaching agreements with the few outstanding distribution partners left, including with Amazon and on par with how they provide customers access to Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu on Fire devices,” the CEO said.

