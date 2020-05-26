HBO Max to launch with pre-order discount

HBO will launch its latest streaming service, HBO Max, Wednesday, joining the ranks of Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Amazon Prime.

The AT&T-owned company is commemorating the rollout with a limited-time deal that offers a $3 discount on the subscription per month for an annual rate. Subscribers who pre-order and don’t already pay for HBO can join HBO Max for $12 for 12 months, compared the normal price for $15 a month.

Some customers that already subscribe to HBO will still be able to access the HBO Max app at no additional charge. According to Reuters, AT&T had previously said it would make HBO Max free to some customers at launch.

As HBO Max enters the streaming wars, its point of appeal is its large content library made up of 10,000 hours of content from WarnerMedia brands like Warner Bros, Cartoon Network and New Line Cinema.

The new streaming service will also include all HBO originals and fan favorites including “Game of Thrones,” “West World,” “The Wire,” and “Big Little Lies.” Other popular sitcoms like “Friends,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Rick & Morty” and “South Park” will also be featured on the service. HBO even announced the reunion of the entire cast of “Friends” -- which ended its 236-episode run in 2004 -- in an unscripted special.

HBO Max will be available on the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices in addition to the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. For customers with second- and third-generation Apple TVs, HBO Max can be streamed using AirPlay from an iPhone or iPad.

