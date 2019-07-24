Search

HBO Max streaming service to feature some live programming, top AT&T exec says

AT&T says they will start blocking spam and robocalls for free and customers can expect to automatically be enrolled in the new program

AT&T will start automatically blocking robocalls for free

AT&T says they will start blocking spam and robocalls for free and customers can expect to automatically be enrolled in the new program

Viewers of the forthcoming HBO Max streaming service will reportedly see some live programming hit their screens at some point.

AT&T’s top executive Randall Stephenson on Wednesday, during a conference call on the company’s second-quarter earnings, shared that live sports and news will be part of the platform’s offerings, Variety reported.

AT&T, which owns HBO, intends to debut HBO Max next year.

“You should assume that ultimately HBO Max will have live elements: Unique live sports and premium sports,” Stephenson said, according to the outlet. “Those are going to be really, really important elements for HBO Max. The same with news.”

The Dallas-headquartered company reported a second-quarter profit of $3.71 billion, or 51 cents per share, down from $5.13 billion, or 81 cents per share, the year before. Adjusted for one-time items, earnings were 89 cents per share, meeting Wall Street expectations.

AT&T Inc.'s revenue rose 15% to $44.96 billion, also meeting Street forecasts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.