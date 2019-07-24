HBO Max streaming service to feature some live programming, top AT&T exec says

Viewers of the forthcoming HBO Max streaming service will reportedly see some live programming hit their screens at some point.

AT&T’s top executive Randall Stephenson on Wednesday, during a conference call on the company’s second-quarter earnings, shared that live sports and news will be part of the platform’s offerings, Variety reported.

AT&T, which owns HBO, intends to debut HBO Max next year.

“You should assume that ultimately HBO Max will have live elements: Unique live sports and premium sports,” Stephenson said, according to the outlet. “Those are going to be really, really important elements for HBO Max. The same with news.”

The Dallas-headquartered company reported a second-quarter profit of $3.71 billion, or 51 cents per share, down from $5.13 billion, or 81 cents per share, the year before. Adjusted for one-time items, earnings were 89 cents per share, meeting Wall Street expectations.

AT&T Inc.'s revenue rose 15% to $44.96 billion, also meeting Street forecasts.

