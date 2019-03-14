‘Godfather’ actor Gianni Russo on mob ties to JFK, Marilyn Monroe deaths

‘Godfather’ actor Gianni Russo claims to know how JFK was assassinated and why Hollywood sex symbol Marilyn Monroe died suddenly at the age of 36.

Russo, best known for his role as Carlo Rizzi in ‘The Godfather’, the character who betrayed Michael Corleone played by Al Pacino, has a new book titled ‘Hollywood Godfather.’ However, he told FOX Business that it was originally named ‘Don’t Shoot the Messenger’ because when he was a young boy he was a messenger for prominent mob figure, Frank Costello, for many years. By 21 years old Russo had already delivered tons of “envelopes” for his boss.

He said that “one” mob group was behind JFK’s murder.

“When Joe Kennedy approached Frank Costello and said ‘I want my son to become president I need you all to cooperate’—meaning all of the union heads and all of that,” he told Neil Cavuto on Thursday. “And he said if you do that, we are going to invade Cuba, get your casinos back – it was a win-win for everybody.”

However—things didn’t pan out exactly as planned.

“Bobby [Kennedy/RFK] was the one that influenced his brother to say there’s no missiles on that island and you can’t do this,” he said. “So now they got nothing. And then Bobby starts going after them.”

Russo also claims to have had a brief interaction with JFK’s killer, Lee Harvey Oswald, while he was in New Orleans to deliver an envelope from Costello to crime-family boss Carlos Marcello.

“I had just got off the plane, I had to go to the bathroom. He said somebody’s in there so I waited for this guy to come out,” he said. “He almost bumped into me, I didn’t pay attention to him. The next day or two days now it comes over on a telex that was the guy I bumped into – Lee Harvey Oswald.” Russo added, "they convinced him if he shot the president he would go to Cuba....this guy was a communist already" he noted.

He also alleges to have had a friendly relationship with Marilyn Monroe, unlike JFK and RFK who had separate romantic relationships with the starlet. "Oh my God, everybody knew that" he added, explaining how the mob used her to get to JFK.

“The reason she was in Cal Neva was because they were going to try to set her up and blackmail the two brothers like they did Jay Edgar Hoover in Chicago because they caught him cross dressing—that’s why they [JFK/RFK] always denounced the mob,” he said. "She was going to go public."

Monroe was found dead at her Los Angeles home on August 5, 1962.

Despite close ties to reputed mobsters, Gianni claims he was never officially in the mob. "I was always on the periphery, I never wanted to join that club" he said.