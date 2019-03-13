College admissions scandal exposes Hollywood hypocrisy: Larry Elder

Thirty-three wealthy parents and more than a dozen college coaches and officials have been accused of involvement in a college admissions bribery scheme.

The accused parents include actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, who are believed to have paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to a fake college preparatory business run by William Singer.

According to Salem Radio talk show host Larry Elder’s the arrests are the height of Hollywood hypocrisy.

"Here you have these elite people, already wealthy, perpetuating additional inequality by essentially stealing a seat that a qualified student could have had and should have had," Elder told FOX Business' Stuart Varney on Wednesday.

The adults involved in the scandal allegedly made fake social media profiles of the prospective students, with claims that the teens had played sports or were involved in other activities. Some students were admitted to top schools like UCLA and Yale on sports scholarships - despite never setting foot on a sports field.

Elder said he's just happy the celebrities' misdeeds are finally being exposed.

"In the case of Felicity Huffman, after Trump got elected, she said there were consequences - her word, not mine - to the fact that Donald Trump has all these bad policies and we're going to have to face those consequences," Elder said. “Well there are consequences now that she's going to have to face."