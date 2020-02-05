Latest from DeArbea Walker
Trump promises his coronavirus plan is 'prepared for the very worst'
President Trump held another “Keep America Great” rally in North Charleston, S.C. on the eve of the Democratic presidential primary and made assured the crowd that his administration is prepared for whatever the coronavirus brings in the U.S. as well as taking jabs at his Democratic rivals
President Trump to host rally in South Carolina
President Trump host rally one day before the South Carolina Primary.
Despite coronavirus Italian government says its safe to visit
Italy wants the public to know country is still safe despite spike in confirmed cases
Lady Gaga makes come back with music video filmed on iPhone
Lady Gaga makes return to music with new iPhone shot music video.
GM will add more than 1,200 jobs to Michigan assembly plants
General Motors adds jobs to accommodate growth in mid-size SUV demands
Disney World jungle cruise boat sinks while passengers are on board
The famous Jungle Cruise sunk into murky water while passengers were on board.
Chevy's Impala hits end of the road
A symbolic American car leaves the road as Chevy shifts its focus to trucks and crossovers
Coronavirus drugmakers race for treatments, vaccines
American drugmakers are working to beat the 12-18 month timeline estimated to make the vaccine.
Tom Brady pirate move by Buccaneers could cost treasures
Bruce Arians was direct with desire to lure Tom Brady away from Patriots during free agency.
San Francisco declares coronavirus emergency ahead of possible outbreak
San Francisco becomes latest city in California to declare a coronavirus emergency without any cases.