Tyler Perry's coronavirus act of kindness helps seniors

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry paid for shoppers’ groceries at dozens of supermarkets across two states Wednesday.

The shoppers were surprised to learn that Perry had picked up their tabs as they went to check out. Perry paid for groceries at 29 Louisiana Winn-Dixie stores and 44 Atlanta-area Kroger stores as the coronavirus pandemic has battered the economy and put many Americans in precarious financial situations, according to local reports.

Perry’s act of generosity was focused during the morning hours reserved for seniors and others at greater risk of health complications caused by the coronavirus.

CELEB CHEFS UNITED TO FEED HUNGRY, HELP RESTAURANTS

One Louisiana shopper described the experience in a Facebook post, saying a store manager handed her a paper with “a random act of kindness on it” and told her to give it to the cashier.

After ringing up her food, the cashier informed the woman that Perry had just paid for her groceries “as his random act of kindness.”

“Thank you Tyler Perry,” she wrote. “To pay it forward, I made a donation in your honor to Second Harvest Food Bank for what would have been the cost of my groceries today.”

Felix Turner, the corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta division, told FOX Business that it “was truly a pleasure to see our customers fill with joy and gratitude.”

FOOD TRUCK WORKERS DURING CORONAVIRUS FEED COMMUNITIES IN NEED

“We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic,” he said.

This wasn’t Perry’s only recent act of generosity. On Sunday, he left a $21,000 tip for the out-of-work servers at an Atlanta restaurant, TMZ reported.

The coronavirus pandemic has cost millions of Americans their jobs or left them furloughed as many businesses have struggled amid a sudden need to practice social distancing. There were more than 404,000 COVID-19 cases in the U.S. as of Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS