FBN's 'Trish Regan Primetime' scores big in new lineup

FOX Business Network’s (FBN) “Trish Regan Primetime” scored the highest rated week in its 8PM/ET time slot, beating out CNBC’s “Shark Tank”, since the October 15 debut.

Continue Reading Below

FBN’s new programming lineup, which included afternoon and evening additions, delivered increases across the board with “Trish Regan Primetime” besting CNBC in total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

More from FOX Business FOX Business Network unveils new primetime lineup

Regan covers the leading headlines of the business day and their impact on the U.S. economy during her program. The new prime time show defeated CNBC’s airings of “Shark Tank” and “American Greed” with an 8 percent advantage in total viewers.

FBN has delivered the top five programs in businesses news and marked its 17th consecutive month as the leader in business news.

Find more on the FOX Business Network’s programming here.