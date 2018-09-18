FOX Business Network unveils new primetime lineup

FOX Business Network will debut a new primetime lineup on Oct. 15.

FBN’s Trish Regan will move to the 8 p.m. ET timeslot as the host of a new program, “Trish Regan Primetime,” the network announced on Tuesday. Charles Payne’s program, “Making Money,” will move from 6 p.m. ET and replace Regan’s current program, “The Intelligence Report,” in the 2 p.m. ET timeslot.

“As we mark our 11th year on the air and continued dominance over rival CNBC during Business Day, we are excited to extend our live programming through 10 p.m., ensuring all of our viewers get the most robust and comprehensive look at how the political economy affects their everyday lives,” FBN President Brian Jones said in a news release.

FBN said Regan will cover the leading headlines of the day and their impact on the U.S. economy during her program. “Trish Regan Primetime” will also feature a rotating lineup of industry experts and business leaders to explore how government policies affect the markets, economy and personal finance, according to the network.

“The intersection of policy and Wall Street has never been so strong, and I’m excited for the opportunity to create a new program that solely focuses on the political economy and what it means to so many Americans. It is an honor to get to continue working alongside the best lineup in business television,” Regan said.

FBN’s new post-market schedule will feature the return of a signature FOX program, “Bulls & Bears with David Asman,” which will take over the 5 p.m. ET timeslot. FBN’s Connell McShane will join Melissa Francis as co-host of “After the Bell” at 4 p.m. ET. “The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald” will move to a new time of 6 p.m. ET.

“Lou Dobbs Tonight” will remain at 7 p.m. ET, while “Kennedy Live” will move to 9 p.m. ET.

“We have an incredible roster of expertise across both our daytime and primetime lineup and this new schedule will ensure our viewers get the best, most experienced analysis across the critical business and post-market hours,” Jones said. “Charles’ keen eye for spotting market moves along with Connell and David’s seasoned backgrounds, will further enhance our business coverage, honing in on the critical news that will impact Americans most.”

Here’s the new FBN lineup starting Oct. 15 (all times are Eastern):

2 p.m.: “Making Money with Charles Payne”

3 p.m.: “Countdown to the Closing Bell with Liz Claman”

4 p.m.: “After the Bell with Melissa Francis and Connell McShane”

5 p.m.: “Bulls & Bears with David Asman”

6 p.m.: “The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald”

7 p.m.: “Lou Dobbs Tonight”

8 p.m.: “Trish Regan Primetime”

9 p.m.: “Kennedy Live”