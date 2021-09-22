FBN Prime: 'The Pursuit! with John Rich' unites Americans over pursuit of happiness

John Rich will host "The Pursuit! with John Rich" on Wednesday at 9 p.m. as part of the brand new "FBN Prime" lineup and the country music star hopes it inspires viewers to follow their dreams.

"I interview people of a wide-ranging background. I mean, it's all different kinds of people, different perspectives, different opinions. A lot of the people are very opposite of me and what they think about things, but the thing we have in common is work ethic, entrepreneurial attitude and a real respect and love for the right to pursue happiness," Rich told Fox News Digital.

The series, which originally premiered on Fox Nation, will air all-new episodes featuring in-depth interviews with music stars, celebrities and entrepreneurs. Rich feels "The Pursuit" is the perfect addition to the "FBN Prime" lineup that celebrates American industry and ingenuity.

"We're the only country in the world that's ever given its citizens the right to pursue happiness, not the right to be happy, but the right to pursue it," Rich said. "I ask every guest on the show, ‘How has the right to pursue happiness changed your life?’ That's the final question. And everybody has their version."

Rich feels his program is unique because he digs deep and helps guests open up about what drives them to be successful, which will help Fox Business Network viewers who are pursuing their own American dream.

"I really think the viewers are going to be inspired by what they hear, because everybody out there in this country, they all have some grand idea in their mind of a thing they would like to accomplish, something they'd like to see themselves do some day or have some day," Rich said.

"They don't necessarily know how to get there and it's tough. It's tough on everybody. Anybody that tries to chase down something big, it's going to be a tough road," Rich continued. "But when they see these stories and hear these experiences that the people I'm interviewing lay out on television, I hope it inspires them to get up the next morning and go after whatever their American dream is."

Guests include NASCAR legend Richard Petty, pro wrestling icon Chris Jericho, radio host Dave Ramsey, Dr. Carol Swain, and the last interview ever conducted with late country music icon Charlie Daniels.

"FBN Prime" kicked off on Monday with "How America Works" narrated by Mike Rowe and "American Built with Stuart Varney."

On Tuesday, "American Dream Home with Cheryl Casone" premiered Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, followed by "Mansion Global" with Kacie McDonnell at 9 p.m. ET.

"American Gold: The Legend of Bear Gulch," a Fox Business original series, airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET as the Dale brothers attempt to mine 800 acres of previously worked land for gold in the wild mountain valley of Bear Gulch, Montana. The location holds special meaning for the five brothers as their father, grandfather and uncles all spent their lives dedicated to mining the area, where they believe a family secret will prove there’s still millions to be found.

Fox Business Network will air special encore presentations of the week’s most popular FBN Prime programming on Thursdays from 8-10 p.m. ET.

As part of the revamped lineup, "Kennedy" will move to 7 p.m. ET. The network's Friday night lineup, featuring "Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street," "WSJ @ Large with Gerry Baker" and "Barron’s Roundtable" will remain in place.