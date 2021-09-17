Stuart Varney: Fox Business Network set to launch new primetime lineup ‘all about America's greatness’

Fox Business Network will debut a new primetime programming slate on Monday, "FBN Prime," that will feature even more Stuart Varney when "American Built" debuts at 9 p.m. ET.

"The new primetime lineup is all about America's greatness and it's designed to open up our viewers to a point of view that is patriotic, pro-America and pro-capitalism," Varney told Fox News Digital. "That's what we're doing."

FOX BUSINESS NETWORK ANNOUNCES NEW PRIMETIME LINEUP FOCUSED ON SUCCESS STORIES ACROSS KEY AMERICAN INDUSTRIES

"American Built with Stuart Varney" will air each Monday as FBN’s top-rated host dives into the design and ingenuity of iconic American landmarks with back-to-back episodes of the show that began on Fox Nation.

"It’s the story of America's brilliant engineers who opened up a whole continent and made it livable," Varney said. "It's a story of problem solving, innovation and enormous perseverance."

Varney feels many Americans have forgotten what a truly remarkable country we live in but "American Built" will help remind viewers of its greatness.

"As a newly minted American citizen, I'm in a very strong position to point out what's so good about it," he said. "We wanted the story of America's greatness to be on primetime on Fox Business."

Varney, who will still host "Varney & Co." weekdays from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET, will interview renowned architects, engineers, and historians about engineering marvels that help make America the leader in innovation and growth on the primetime show.

"Nothing is being taken away from what we've got already. We're adding to it," he said. "‘Varney & Co’ is Rock and Roll, free flow, no scripts, breaking news, analyzing it as we go. ‘American Built’ is a set piece show where you've got time to delve into the story, tell the story properly and hone the product, polish the product. We can do that with ‘American built,’ and I think that makes it an attractive counterpart to the rock and roll free-flow form of ‘Varney & Co.’"

Varney isn’t the only Fox Business host with a new show focusing on success stories across key American industries.

The new "FBN Prime" lineup will also feature a variety of Fox News Media stars, including Cheryl Casone, John Rich and Kacie McDonnell, along with TV veteran Mike Rowe, a longtime advocate for the nation’s unsung heroes.

"How America Works," narrated by Mike Rowe, is a new hour-long series that will showcase the Americans that work nonstop to keep our infrastructure in working order. "How America Works" will air immediately before Varney’s "American Built" on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

"American Dream Home with Cheryl Casone" will air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, as back-to-back episodes of the half-hour show follow families while they hunt for their perfect house. Kacie McDonnell’s popular Fox Nation program, "Mansion Global," will now air on FBN Tuesdays at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET.

"American Gold: The Legend of Bear Gulch," a Fox Business original series, airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET as the Dale brothers attempt to mine 800 acres of previously worked land for gold in the wild mountain valley of Bear Gulch, Montana. The location holds special meaning for the five brothers as their father, grandfather and uncles all spent their lives dedicated to mining the area, where they believe a family secret will help prove there’s still millions to be found.

Rich, an American country music star, will host "The Pursuit! with John Rich" on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET. The series, which also originally premiered on Fox Nation, will air all-new episodes featuring in-depth interviews with music stars, celebrities and entrepreneurs.

Fox Business network will air special encore presentations of the week’s most popular FBN Prime programming on Thursdays from 8-10 p.m. ET.

As part of the revamped lineup, "Kennedy" will move to 7 p.m. ET. The network's Friday night lineup, featuring "Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street," "WSJ @ Large with Gerry Baker" and "Barron’s Roundtable" will remain in place.