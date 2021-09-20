FBN Prime: 'American Dream Home with Cheryl Casone' showcases hard-working Americans being rewarded

"American Dream Home with Cheryl Casone" premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET with back-to-back episodes as Fox Business Network’s new primetime programming slate, "FBN Prime," continues to celebrate American industry and ingenuity.

"’American Dream Home’ is stories of real people, average Americans that are looking for that dream home. They've worked hard, they've overcome obstacles, they've seen heartbreaks. This is about not just how they got there and their humble beginnings in many cases, but also what the reward was," Casone told Fox News Digital.

STUART VARNEY: FOX BUSINESS NETWORK SET TO LAUNCH NEW PRIMETIME LINEUP ‘ALL ABOUT AMERICA'S GREATNESS’

The reward, in this case, is a dream home. The 20-episode season is split into beach and mountain homes, but Casone said she loved every area she visited during production.

"Everywhere that I get to go for this show is a beautiful part of America. We have a gorgeous country and I get to see it face to face,"Casone said. "They are dream locations."

"American Dream Home" features inspirational guests ranging from an emergency room nurse who treated coronavirus patients in 2020 but decided to move to Hawaii to a couple who lost their home to a devastating hurricane.

"It's not necessarily a traditional real estate show or a household show. It's much more than that," Casone said. "It's really, you know, bringing you along and introducing to these people and showcasing them."

FOX BUSINESS NETWORK ANNOUNCES NEW PRIMETIME LINEUP FOCUSED ON SUCCESS STORIES ACROSS KEY AMERICAN INDUSTRIES

Casone said the program is designed to be aspirational to hard-working viewers.

"We're taking you along the journey that these people are on to find that beautiful, perfect, forever home. It's something that they've wanted in some instances all of their lives. And they're finally able, in a position to buy the dream home, to buy the perfect home," she said. "Some of the homes are very expensive and some not so much."

Casone said the ability for Americans to achieve their goal of purchasing their dream home is part of what makes the country so great in the first place.

"We are so lucky to be Americans," she said. "You know, a socialist dictator in another country could decide that your property is his property and take away everything from you."

"FBN Prime" kicked off on Monday with "How America Works" narrated by Mike Rowe and "American Built with Stuart Varney."

Kacie McDonnell’s popular Fox Nation program, "Mansion Global," will now air new episodes immediately after "American Dream Home" on FBN at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET.

"American Gold: The Legend of Bear Gulch," a Fox Business original series, airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET as the Dale brothers attempt to mine 800 acres of previously worked land for gold in the wild mountain valley of Bear Gulch, Montana. The location holds special meaning for the five brothers as their father, grandfather and uncles all spent their lives dedicated to mining the area, where they believe a family secret will help prove there’s still millions to be found.

John Rich, an American country music star, will host "The Pursuit! with John Rich" on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET. The series, which also originally premiered on Fox Nation, will air all-new episodes featuring in-depth interviews with music stars, celebrities and entrepreneurs.

Fox Business Network will air special encore presentations of the week’s most popular FBN Prime programming on Thursdays from 8-10 p.m. ET.

As part of the revamped lineup, "Kennedy" will move to 7 p.m. ET. The network's Friday night lineup, featuring "Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street," "WSJ @ Large with Gerry Baker" and "Barron’s Roundtable" will remain in place.

"American Dream Home with Cheryl Casone" will air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox Business Network.