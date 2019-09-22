Emmy Award winners, nominees and their net worth

Hollywood’s biggest night for television was held Sunday night with the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. There are a multitude of categories that are being celebrated, and that includes the starring faces in top comedy and drama series.

Here is a look at some of the lead acting nominees and their alleged net worth, according to asset and financial activity website Celebrity Net Worth.

Bill Hader

Bill Hader collected his second straight win on Sunday night. Since 2004, Hader has been perfecting his craft in comedy and has appeared in various animated features, The Mindy Project and Saturday Night Live. In 2018, Hader joined forced with HBO to create and star in his series “Barry,” which earned him an Emmy last year. Celebrity Net Worth put Hader’s net worth at $12 million.

Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson got his start in the early 90s and has appeared in a number of series, including My Wife and Kids, The Bernie Mac Show and Law & Order. In 2014, Anderson began starring as Andre Johnson in “black-ish,” which has earned him a nomination in this category four years in a row. Celebrity Net Worth puts Anderson’s earnings at $400,000 per episode and a net worth in $25 million.

Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas has snagged numerous awards during his legendary five-decade long career. Some of his notable roles include Wonder Boys, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps and Ant-Man. Currently, Douglas is nominated for his starring role as Sandy Kominsky in Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method.” Out of all the actors nominated in this category, Douglas has the highest net worth of $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge won top honors for her work on Amazon's "Fleabag," a dark comedy about a dysfunctional woman, her net worth is estimates at $3 million. Her show was honored as best comedy and also captured a best director trophy.

Christina Applegate

Christina Applegate started out as a child actress in 1981 and has worked her way up the Hollywood circuit with numerous feature films and TV guest appearances—with her larger credits including The Sweetest Thing, Anchorman and Bad Moms. Applegate is nominated for her role as Jen in the Netflix original series “Dead to Me,” which debuted in May. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Applegate earns $125,000 per episode and has a net worth of $20 million.

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne got her start on Pee-wee’s Playhouse as a child actress. Throughout the years, she’s starred in films, TV shows and has voiced animated characters, but her breakout role was in 2013 with her recurring role on Orange is the New Black. Before the end of this Netflix hit, Lyonne starred in her own series on the streaming service in February with her role of Nadia in “Russian Doll,” which she is being nominated for. Celebrity Net Worth estimates her net worth at $3 million.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has appeared in numerous comedies since her start in 1986, which includes hit shows like Seinfeld, Arrested Development and Saturday Night Live. Louis-Dreyfus is being nominated for her role as Selina Meyer in her critically acclaimed series “Veep,” which she has earned her both nominations and wins five years in a row, from 2012 to 2017. Celebrity Net Worth says Louis-Dreyfus earns $500,000 per episode and has a net worth of $250 million.

Kit Harrington

Kit Harrington collected his first Emmy on Sunday night. He got his start in 2011 with the breakout role of Jon Snow on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” This is the first time Harrington has been nominated for an Emmy in this category during his tenure as the former King of The North. According to Celebrity Net Worth, it’s been estimated that Harrington earned $1.1 million per episode and has a net worth of $12 million.

Bob Odenkirk

Bob Odenkirk has a wide array of credit to his name since his start in the late 80s. Some of his notable appearances include Mr. Show with Bob and David, Nebraska and Breaking Bad. Odenkirk’s current nomination is for his reprised role of Jimmy McGill, also known as Saul Goodman, in “Better Call Saul.” He was also nominated in this category from 2015 to 2017. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Odenkirk’s net worth to be $10 million.

Jason Bateman

Jason Bateman began his acting career in the early 80s on Little House on the Prairie and has gone on to appear in other feature films such as Juno and Couples Retreat. He’s also starred on Arrested Development for over a decade. Bateman’s current Emmy nomination is for his role of Martin Byrd in “Ozark,” which he was also nominated for last year. Celebrity Net Worth puts Bateman’s net worth at $30 million.

Jodie Comer

English actress Jodie Comer was honored as best drama actress for "Killing Eve." She competed with co-star Sandra Oh, who received a Golden Globe for her role and would have been the first actress of Asian descent to win an Emmy in the category.

Emilia Clarke

Just like many of her other co-stars, Emilia Clarke’s role as Daenerys Targaryen in “Game of Thrones” was a breakout one. This is Clarke’s first Emmy nomination in this category as the Mother of Dragons. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Clarke’s earnings are estimated to be at $1.1 million per episode and has a net worth of $13 million.

Robin Wright

With credits going as far back to the 80s, Robin Wright has appeared in The Princess Bride and Forrest Gump. However, it’s her dominating role of Claire Underwood in “House Of Cards” that has earned Wright her current and past Emmy nominations, which include 2013 to 2017. Celebrity Net Worth claims Wright’s salary is $9 million and that she has a net worth of $65 million.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis has been acting since the mid-90s and has appeared in acclaimed films and TV series. From The Help and Fences to United States of Tara and Scandal, Davis has proven she has a wide range. This includes her starring role as Annalise Keating in “How to Get Away with Murder,” which she won an Emmy for in 2015. She was also nominated in 2016 and 2017. Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Davis has a net worth of $12 million.

