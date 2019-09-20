These Emmy-nominated shows are unknown to most Americans

The Emmy awards are Sunday, and guess what?

Most of the nominated TV shows are unknown outside the cord-cutting community that has snubbed cable and broadcast television in favor of streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu.

Shows found only on such services, which also include Amazon, are twice as likely to be unknown by viewers who still cling to broadcast networks like NBC, CBS and ABC, says Katz Media Group, an industry research firm.

That means nominees up for an award on Sept. 22 -- from “GLOW" to "Better Call Saul" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" -- may be unknown to your mom.

Ask her if she watches “The Bachelor,” a primetime show on ABC and she is likely to say, "yes," but if you offer to binge-watch the latest season of "Ozark" with her, chances are she'll give you a strange look.

While “The Bachelor” has built a huge audience on a major network over 23 seasons, "Ozark," the Netflix crime series starring Jason Bateman and in its second season, simply doesn't get the same exposure.

Hulu’s big production, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” based on the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood, has a similar dilemma.

Only available to those that pay for the service, which starts at $5.99 a month with ads, the show has nabbed an Emmy for best drama and best lead actress, but 44 percent of Americans are completely unaware of it, according to Katz.

Only 8 percent of U.S. residents have watched it.

Cable shows, also loved by Emmy voters, struggle too.

HBO is home to Emmy winner “Game of Thrones,” which 62 percent of Americans claim to have heard of but never watched, while dark comedy "Barry" is nominated for several Emmys and yet 9 percent of those surveyed knew nothing about it.

Of the 8 shows nominated for Best Drama series this year, only one, "This Is Us," is available to a wide broadcast audience on NBC. The other contenders, such as "Succession," "Bodyguard" and "Killing Eve," must be found on HBO, Netflix and BBC America, respectively.

When comparing the three ways to find your favorite shows, streaming, cable and network, fans are twice as likely to be aware of broadcast Emmy nominees and three times as likely to have seen them when compared with streaming hits.

Those statistics are already changing, however. With the introduction this year of new services such as Disney+, Apple+, NBC's Peacock and HBOMax, it's likely the size of the streaming market will only get bigger.