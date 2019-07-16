Emmy nominations 2019: Top list of contenders

The Television Academy announced a list of nominees vying for the most coveted prize in TV Tuesday morning.
More than 24,000 members voted for their favorite shows and performances, announced by actors Darcy Carden and Ken Jeong from Los Angeles, Calif.
HBO's "Game of Thrones" is topping the list with the most nominations - setting a record with 32 total, bumping Netflix off its top nomination spot last year.
"NYPD Blue" was the last series to hold as many nominations, which had 27 nods in 1994.
Here’s who will be competing to bring home the gold in the most vyed categories September 22:
Lead Actor in Limited Series/Movie
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio Del Toro, Escape At Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape At Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game Of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke, Game Of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House Of Cards
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It!
Rupaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Television Movie
Black Mirror Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner With Herve
Outstanding Limited Series
Chernobyl
Escape At Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Outstanding Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game Of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
