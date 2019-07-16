Emmy nominations 2019: Top list of contenders

article

The Television Academy announced a list of nominees vying for the most coveted prize in TV Tuesday morning.

More than 24,000 members voted for their favorite shows and performances, announced by actors Darcy Carden and Ken Jeong from Los Angeles, Calif.

HBO's "Game of Thrones" is topping the list with the most nominations - setting a record with 32 total, bumping Netflix off its top nomination spot last year.

"NYPD Blue" was the last series to hold as many nominations, which had 27 nods in 1994.

Here’s who will be competing to bring home the gold in the most vyed categories September 22:

Lead Actor in Limited Series/Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape At Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape At Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game Of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game Of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House Of Cards

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It!

Rupaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Television Movie

Black Mirror Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner With Herve

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl

Escape At Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game Of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us