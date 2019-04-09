Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall will have another hit with 'Coming to America 2': Joe Piscopo

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are paring up to reprise their role as Prince Akeem and Semmi for “Coming to America 2,” the sequel to their 1988 comedic hit film.

Actor and comedian Joe Piscopo praised Murphy for his legendary comedy and expects the sequel to do extremely well at the box office since the movie has compiled a great amount of talent that includes Arsenio Hall and James Earl Jones.

“Eddie Murphy and again, I can’t be objective because I love him like a brother,” he said during an interview on FOX Business’ “Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast” Tuesday. “Not before or since, has there been a more comic genius.”

Oscar winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter confirmed that she is signed on to work on the film by posting a picture on social media with both Murphy and Hall.

“GOOD MORNING MY NEIGHBORS! It’s official! Preliminary fitting for Coming to America 2 with Prince Akeem, Semmi and Oscar,” she commented on Instagram Monday.

Piscopo became a breakout star with Murphy during their stint on “Saturday Night Live.” The duo’s great chemistry was on display during their “Ebony & Ivory” skit where Piscopo played Frank Sinatra and Murphy played Stevie Wonder.

“Eddie would let me shine,” Piscopo said when asked if the Murphy was a scene stealer. “I said, ‘what am I doing with this brilliant guy?’ He’d step back and we would go back, we would go forth, ‘You are black, and I am white. You are blind as a bat.’”

Piscopo is hoping to reunite and work with his old friend.

“We had a film we wrote together,” he said. “I would love to do something with him anytime.”

"Coming to America" was released by Paramount nearly 31 years ago and generated $288 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo.