Disney postpones ‘Mulan’ release again as coronavirus cases rise

‘Mulan’ is now set to premiere in theaters Aug 21

How are movie theaters luring people back?

Classic Cinemas chief executive Chris Johnson discusses cleaning and social-distancing strategies movie theaters are enacting to encourage customers to return to them.

The Walt Disney Co. has pushed back the box office premiere of its live-action film “Mulan” again to later this summer amidst a rising number of coronavirus cases across the U.S.

The company announced Friday that “Mulan” will open in theaters on Aug. 21,  though the movie had previously been set to go to the box office on Wednesday.

This is the third time Disney has delayed the film’s release, Variety reported.

The movie was originally supposed to be released March 27, according to the magazine.

Walt Disney Studios co-chairmen Alan Bergman and Alan Horn -- who is also the chief creative officer -- said in a press release they believe the movie offers a “cinematic experience” that should be released in theaters first.

“While the pandemic has changed our release plans for ‘Mulan’ and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance,” they said in the statement.

The movie is a live-action remake of the animated film with the same name, released in 1998.

According to previous reports, the reboot cost $200 million to produce.

Warner Brothers' film 'TENET' and movie production and movie theaters are reopening in California with social distancing guidelines in place.

“Mulan” isn’t the only big-budget film to have its theater release delayed.

On Thursday, Warner Bros. movie studio -- owned by AT&T -- decided to push back the release of the upcoming Christopher Nolan film “Tenet.”

That movie, a thriller, is set to be released Aug. 12. It was previously supposed to be released July 17.

"Warner Bros. is committed to bringing 'Tenet' to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it's time," a spokeswoman told Reuters.

