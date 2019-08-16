Disney hits a major movie earnings milestone with 'Toy Story 4'

Disney/Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” was a major milestone for the studio.

The movie made Disney the first studio to ever have five pictures gross more than $1 billion in a single year, Deadline reported. And with high-potential sequels “Frozen 2” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” due out later this year, Disney has a shot at having seven titles hit the $1 billion mark in 2019.

The Disney/Marvel hit “Avengers: Endgame” passed 2009’s “Avatar” to become the all-time highest-grossing film, with more than $2.79 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. “The Lion King” ($1.34B), “Captain Marvel” ($1.12B), “Aladdin” ($1.03B) and “Toy Story 4” ($1B) all also hit the 10-figure mark for Disney.

Disney’s numbers are crushing other major studios. It could do half of what it’s done this year and still beat the studio’s nearest rival, Warner Bros., according to Deadline.

The only non-Disney movie to hit $1 billion so far this year was Sony’s Disney-adjacent Marvel title, “Spider-Man: Far from Home,” which grossed $1.09 billion worldwide.

Jake Gyllenhaal, left, and Tom Holland in a scene from "Spider-Man: Far From Home." (AP)

Disney’s only title that hasn’t hit $1 billion worldwide this year was its “Dumbo” remake, which still grossed $353 million.

All those high-performing titles could also give a boost to Disney’s soon-to-launch streaming service, Disney+. The company will be entering a crowded market competing against established services like Netflix, Amazon and TV networks that offer their own services, so leveraging its popular brands will likely be key in drawing consumers.

A Disney+ subscription will cost $6.99 per month or $12.99 for a bundle that also comes with ESPN+ and Hulu.