Bundle up: The Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ price tag

Disney is ramping up its battle against Netflix and other streaming sites with a new offering that bundles the pending Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99 per month.

The offering, slated to be available on Nov. 12, is a step above the basic $6.99 per month that the entertainment giant is charging for just Disney+, its soon-to-be-released platform that will include original content from popular franchises like “The Avengers,” as well as classic Disney films, all seasons of “The Simpsons” and other options.

The $12.99 per month is on par with the most basic monthly plan offered by Netflix and Amazon. Meanwhile, AT&T is planning to charge as much as $17 for its HBO Max service.

Experts say it is unlikely Disney will be able to maintain its low prices and that a rock-bottom cost is a marketing tool to immediately entice customers to the offering.

But more important than monthly rates is the slate of content that the platforms will have, according to industry insiders.

Disney will have an immediate advantage given its enormous catalog of existing intellectual property, as well as the surging popularity of its film offerings. The next-generation of Marvel films, for example, will also correspond with pending shows on the Disney+ platform.