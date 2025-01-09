Delta CEO reveals when we could see air taxis in the sky

With new technology in aerospace taking off, Delta Air Lines is fulfilling its motto of "keep climbing" with the utilization of the latest aerial platforms and new partnerships. Delta CEO Ed Bastian discussed the airline's plans for the future and hinted that air taxis could be taking to the skies soon.

"You'll start to see them in the sky in the next couple of years," Bastian told FOX Business' Liz Claman during CES 2025.

During this event, Delta Air Lines, celebrating its centennial year, showcased its vision for the next century. The vision includes employing artificial intelligence and fostering new and current partnerships with companies in the technology, ride-share and aerospace industries.

The CEO shed light on plans to bring a home-to-airport air taxi service, through its partnership with Joby Aviation and its all-electric vertical take-off aircraft (eVTOL).

"They [Joby] have gone through all the certification processes," he said. "The FAA, by the way, has been a huge supporter of bringing that mobility service to the sky because they realize the issue is what's on the ground and all the congestion that's that's down there. So our ability to work with Joby really impressed with the technology. I think they are the leader in the space."

Joby is "engaged in a multi-year testing program with the FAA to certify our vehicle for commercial operations, and has completed the first three of five stages," according to the aerospace company's website.

A December 2024 press release also highlighted its recent milestone in the air taxi certification process with the completion of testing the aerostructure with FAA representation present.

As the certification process progresses, Bastian explained the FAA's awareness when it comes to congestion.

"They realize the issue is what's on the ground and all the congestion that's down there," Bastian said.

He also detailed how the air taxis would operate and reduce travel times.

"You can take a Joby from, say, in New York, where you live, from Westchester County, landing in JFK [John F. Kennedy International Airport]," he said. "How long is that on the road?, probably two hours… You can do it in 15 minutes and be right inside a Delta SkyMiles club, and then your next stop is… [inside] your plane."

Bastian concluded, proposing that "this is all about value."

