Delta Air Lines, Uber announce major partnership

Delta Air Lines and Uber have inked a deal that offers an array of loyalty perks to their mutual customers.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian and Uber Technologies CEO Dara Khosrowshahi officially announced Tuesday during Bastian's keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that the companies have agreed to a multi-year travel partnership that will launch this spring.

The new program will allow Delta's SkyMile Members to earn miles when riding an Uber and ordering Uber Eats.

At the same time, Uber customers will receive a host of benefits from the arrangement, including improved Uber pickup and drop-off services at Delta hubs.

No official date has been set yet, but the companies will announce when customers will be able to link their Uber and Skymiles accounts when the new partnership goes live.

Once accounts from the respective companies are linked, Uber customers will be able to use their SkyMiles to reserve or upgrade Delta flights, book hotel rooms and shop with participating brands.

Uber customers will be able to earn Delta SkyMiles through Uber Eats to the tune of one mile per dollar spent on restaurant and grocery orders of $40 or more.

The rideshare customers can also earn one SkyMile per dollar spent on UberX rides to and from airports. For premium rides, customers will earn two miles per dollar spent on Uber Comfort and Uber Black and three miles per dollar spent on Uber Reserve trips.

"With a record number of travelers taking to the skies, we’re focused on helping to make your airport travel journey as efficient, affordable, and effortless as possible," Khosrowshahi said in a statement.

"That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with Delta Air Lines as their exclusive rideshare and delivery partner to provide Uber customers with the opportunity to earn miles when riding with Uber and ordering with Uber Eats," he continued. "Together, we’re teaming up to shape the future of travel."