‘Dance Mom’ star Abby Lee Miller's ultimate business comeback story

Abby Lee Miller, the infamous dance teacher, is rolling out season eight of "Dance Mom" as part of her business comeback after serving eight months in prison.

The A&E Television Networks’ LifeTime channel show's brand new season is just as dramatic with dancing kids and vicious stage moms led by a cut-throat dancing queen who went to jail for bankruptcy fraud.

Miller told FOX Business’ Liz Claman the show’s TV ratings are faring well despite the changing media viewing landscape and the show’s two-year absence.

“If the ratings were based on how many times over and over and over the kids watch the show, we would probably be the No. 1 show on TV,” she said on Thursday.

Miller said the media landscape has evolved where Americans now are spending more time on their phones and tablets.

"Dance Mom" has launched the career of one famous dancer, Maddie Ziegler, who was Sia's music video muse and even toured with the star.

The Lifetime drama's new season includes moms who watched the previous seasons, unlike the original cast who were Miller’s students. Miller said the new moms add their own unique trials and tribulations.

“They watched the show,” she said of the new moms during the interview on "The Claman Countdown." "So you would think they would know not to say [something] to work me up.”

Miller opened her first studio at the age of 14. She announced she won her battle with Burkitt lymphoma, a rare form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.