Here is the net worth of Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling and the 'BH90210' cast

The reboot of the beloved '90s TV show "Beverly Hills, 90210" debuted on Fox, leaving many fans of the show wondering, why are they messing with a classic and do these guys need the money?

Under the new name, "BH90210," the new version features the same cast America fell in love with years ago on the original.

There has been much speculation that Tori Spelling is in desperate need of a paycheck, but what about other "90210" alumni, like Jennie Garth and Gabrielle Carteris?

How careful have they been careful with their cash?

While they all may be considered wealthy, Spelling is at the bottom of the list of "90210" castmates, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

Spelling regularly finds herself in the press when she and husband Dean McDermott struggle with banks and creditors. But with an estimated net worth of about $500,000, she is not broke.

"Am I able to pay my bills? Yeah, thank you I am," she recently told Fox 5 New York.

Gabrielle Carteris and Brian Austin Green run in the middle of the pack of earners from the infamous zip code. Carteris has managed to hold onto $3 million, while Megan Fox’s husband is reported to be worth $4 million.

Living more comfortably at $8 million are castmates Ian Ziering, of "Sharknado" success, and Jennie Garth. Both have kept their fortunes relatively intact despite divorces. Garth's net worth was challenged by a pair of splits, once from first husband Daniel Clark in 1996, then from Peter Facinelli in 2013. Ziering went through just one failed marriage. He and Nikki Schieler ended things in 2002.

Shannon Doherty is next on the list of earners with a cool $10 million estimated in her bank account. But topping the list of the richest "90210" cast members is Jason Priestly, who amassed his $16 million in earnings from hit TV show appearances and his second career in auto racing.