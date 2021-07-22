Charles Payne’s guide to life after military: How to find work, make money

Life after the military can be a tough adjustment in terms of paving a career path and finding financial success.

"Making Money" host Charles Payne sympathized with the fact that the marketplace is changing and can sometimes feel intimidating, distant and "certainly unattainable."

Payne launched a special on Wednesday to share his best advice for veterans on how to invest, find a job that fits and become re-accustomed to civilian life. Guests like radio host and career coach Ken Coleman offered tips on how to boost a resume and Marine vet Johnny Joey Jones weighed in on achieving the most after serving the country.

"I think the big thing for veterans to understand is simply look for something that has a mission you can believe in," Jones said.

The host and guests explored popular topics such as breaking stereotypes, introduced opportunities like Amazon's initiative to hire 100,000 ex-military members and answered relatable questions from America's heroes. Payne remembered his own veteran father and other heroes who have sacrificed their lives for the welfare of the nation and reminded that all of America should operate as one union regardless of politics or military status.

"We’re the greatest country in the world for one reason," Payne said. "Remember: freedom isn’t free."

For more guidance on taking the leap from military to the marketplace, check out the resources below:

National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)

The leading Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by veterans, for veterans to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of a veteran's status, ownership and operational control.

Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Small & Disadvantaged Business Utilization

VEP makes it easier for small businesses to access federal services, regardless of its source — and quickly connects veteran entrepreneurs to relevant ‘best practices’ and information.

U.S. Small Business Association (SBA)

Created in 1953, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) continues to help small business owners and entrepreneurs pursue the American dream. SBA is the only cabinet-level federal agency fully dedicated to small businesses and provides counseling, capital, and contracting expertise as the nation’s only go-to resource and voice for small businesses.

Code of Vets

Uses social media platforms to raise money to help veterans in crisis or in need.

National Initiative for Cybersecurity Careers and Studies (NICCS)

NICCS is an online resource for cybersecurity training that connects government employees, students, educators and industry with cybersecurity training providers throughout the nation.