Tips for enhancing veteran resumes: Relationships are 'everything,' career coach says

Re-entering the workforce as a military veteran can be a daunting task, especially finding a job that’s a good fit.

Ken Coleman, host of "The Ken Coleman" show on radio and career coach, joined a FOX Business town hall Wednesday on "Making Money with Charles Payne" to share his best tips for sprucing up resumes for veterans on the job hunt.

According to research, employers only spend an average of 7.4 seconds reviewing one single resume, so Coleman advised candidates to keep their resumes down to one page.

5 TIPS TO MAKE YOUR RESUME STAND OUT

"This is not a biography, it’s a brochure," he said.

Coleman stressed the importance of spotlighting military experience as a top priority, instructing all related information to be pulled to the top of the page. The coach also advised highlighting specific military roles that pertain to the kind of job being sought, such as leadership tasks carried out and their results.

"We’re seeing the best foot forward and the most relevant experience," he said. "It’s not about everything. It’s about the relevant things."

But perhaps the most important addition to the resume is the people you know and have served with. Coleman explained why endorsement statements from military colleagues are key.

"While resumes are important, they are just, again, the brochure. Relationships are everything," he said. "So in that ‘who you know’ section, you want that credibility of people who can speak to the fact that you can do the job."

"So you’re looking for that military reference or maybe somebody that works in that company that you’re applying for who can then say, ‘Hey, here’s the resume.’ Or else we get lost in the pile," Coleman concluded.