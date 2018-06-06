Making Money with Charles Payne

Stocks close slightly higher ahead of North Korea summit
FBN’s Charles Payne discusses how stocks were able to end in the green, despite the uncertainty revolving around the North Korean summit.
Fox News contributor Robert Wolf on President Trump’s trade negotiations with Canada and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro’s comments about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Former congressman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) discusses how President Trump boasted about the strength of the U.S. economy, prior to his meeting with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.
GOP pollster Chris Wilson, Washington Examiner contributor Capri Cafaro and S&P Investment Advisory Services portfolio manager Erin Gibbs on how the strength of the economy will impact the midterm elections.
FBN’s Charles Payne on how U.S. stocks were able to rise despite worries over trade.
Super Bowl Champion Burgess Owens and District Media Group President Beverly Hallberg on how President Trump wants to meet with NFL players who have kneeled during the national anthem, so they can recommend people they think should be pardoned.
Republican strategist Noelle Nikpour and Belpointe Asset Management chief strategist David Nelson discuss the report that some millennials are counting on the inheritance they receive from their parents to pay for their retirement.
Tech expert Kurt Knutsson and attorney Scott Vernick discuss how Facebook sold user data to a Chinese company that is considered to be a national security threat.
Gunnery Sergeant Jessie Jane Duff (Ret.) and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Jim Hanson discuss President Trump’s upcoming summit with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.
Col. David Hunt (Ret.) and former Trump NY campaign co-chair Joe Borelli discuss whether America has lost its standing in the world and the 74th anniversary of “Operation Overlord.”
The Stock Swoosh’s Melissa Armo and Capital Wave forecast editor Shah Gilani on whether the stock market will continue to rally amid President Trump’s upcoming meeting with Kim Jong Un and the G7 summit.
CivicForumPAC Chairman Ford O’ Connell, Campus Reform editor-in-chief Lawrence Jones, GOP communications strategist Lee Carter and FoxNews.com columnist Liz Peek on President Trump's commutation of Alice Johnson’s sentence and whether more non-violent felons should be allowed to re-enter the workforce.
Small business expert Susan Solovic and Independent Women’s Forum visiting fellow Mattie Duppler discuss why small business optimism has boomed.
FBN’s Charles Payne on which sectors are driving the market and how hiring non-violent felons could boost the economy.
Mercatus Center senior research fellow Veronique de Rugy, Fox News political contributor Tammy Bruce and London Center for Policy Research President Herb London discuss how China offered to buy nearly $70 billion of American goods if the US halts tariffs.
32 Advisers Founder Robert Wolf and Point View Wealth Management President David Dietze grade President Trump’s first 500 days in office.
RNC spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany, Independent Women’s Forum senior policy analyst Patrice Lee Onwuka and former U.S. Army Ranger Robin Biro discuss Tuesday’s primary elections.
CFRA Research investment strategist Lindsey Bell and Point View Wealth Management President David Dietze discuss why stocks are beginning to rebound despite trade war worries.
Olympic Media managing editor Katie Frates, New York GOP strategic advisor John Burnett and Belpointe Asset Management chief strategist David Nelson on the May jobs report and how the black unemployment rate hit a record low.
Wall Street Journal editorial page writer Jillian Melchior and Benchmark Investments managing partner Kevin Kelly on President Trump’s newly imposed aluminum and steel tariffs.