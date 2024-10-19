CELEB-XIT: These celebrities chose to flee from the 'Golden State' due to Dem policies

As Election Day fast approaches — and with politics at a fever pitch — let’s take a look at some famous faces that have ostensibly had it with Democratic policies and moved on to redder pastures.

Whether it is a result of legislation, the rise in crime and homelessness or just escaping "Tinseltown’s" toxicity, these famous faces decided it was enough and headed eastward.

While some celebs and famous faces made the long trek to red states, others turned to nearby swing states for what they believe is a better livelihood.

Jillian Michaels

Celebrity fitness guru Jillian Michaels up-and-left California for Florida in 2024.

Michaels attributed her switch to the state's progressive policies under the helm of Gov. Gavin Newsom, sharing her insights on the Democratic governor and the state's progressive policies.

Not mincing her words, the "Biggest Loser" trainer shared with FOX Business' Stuart Varney that "everything is wrong with Gov. Newsom."



She continued, "and I think if you look at the state and the status of where everything is at, it speaks for itself."

Michaels revealed that, before she departed California, progressive policies were becoming law. She expressed her concern over legislation that amended sex offender registration, and from that the policies grew exponentially.

"It was a snowball from there with madness, I just cannot stand what he's done to California."

The personal trainer also elaborated in an interview with Fox News Digital on her exit from California, and shared that the drought and the surge in homelessness were also catalysts for her departure.

Elon Musk

Much like Jillian Michaels, billionaire mogul Elon Musk found issue with the progressive direction the state was going in and blasted off to Texas, taking SpaceX and X headquarters there with him.

Musk made his decision to move the companies' HQ's following California's passage of the SAFETY Act, which prohibits any adopted school board policy, rule, or administrative regulation that requires parents to be notified of their child’s gender identification.

He took to X to slam the law's passing, saying it was the "last straw" and followed up indicating that he had warned Newsom earlier that laws of that nature would push out families and companies.

The billionaire is outspoken on free speech and endorsed former President Trump following the first assassination attempt prior to the announcement of the move.

Scott Baio

In the end, the "Golden State" ended up not being so happy for "Happy Days" star Scott Baio, who traded the West Coast for the East Coast in 2023.

Baio announced it was time for California's curtain call in a social media post saying, "After 45 years, I'm making my way to finally ‘exit stage right’ from California" and added a statistic on the number of people experiencing homelessness in L.A. county and the city.

The actor explained during an appearance on "Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street" that there was a "culmination" of factors that led him to leave Los Angeles, such as homelessness and crime. However, Baio did stress that the "big thing" was safety.

"Above all else, safety is the issue. If you don't feel safe, it's not worth living in the town that you're in."

Baio said, "It's become a city, and a state, where the victims are the criminals and the criminals are the victims. I just had enough of it, and it's unfortunate because it's a beautiful place."

As far as being in Florida, the actor said that there is a "different feel" and it's "what America was like 50 years ago."

Joe Rogan

Podcaster Joe Rogan dumped California in 2020 for the wide open spaces of Texas during the pandemic.

Rogan had a damning condemnation of the state's progressive policies: "California went nuts, man. It’s gone like full communist. It’s out of its f-----g mind."

Rogan also turned to California's crime and homeless surge, calling its approach to law enforcement "insane."

Dean Cain

Actor Dean Cain left Hollywood for Las Vegas to save himself from taxes, soft-on-crime policies, as well as woke Hollywood.

The actor explained his move during an interview on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria," saying how he grew up in California and never would have thought about leaving the state.

He blames the "woke" and "terrible" policies for his move to the hotly contested swing state.

"I moved because of all the tax policies, the soft-on-crime policies... tax on everything: energy, water, gas, the craziest ever sales tax," he said.

Since his move to the swing state in 2023, the actor said he is ecstatic, pointing out that there's no state income tax, no "crazy policies," and that the "dollar goes a lot, lot further."

Cain also showed his displeasure with California's Newsom, saying that he had "driven the state into the ground."

Rob Schneider

Actor and comedian Robert Schneider also had it with Democratic policies in California and broke free from the Democratic Party — and the state.

During an interview on "Fox & Friends" in 2022, Schneider reacted to Tulsi Gabbard's departure from the Democratic Party while giving his own reason, explaining that he moved to the "slightly freer state" of Arizona. Pointing toward the issue of taxes, he said Gavin Newsom "pushed him over the edge."

"I just don't think your life gets better there," he said. "It gets worse."

