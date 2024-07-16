Elon Musk announces X, SpaceX HQs will move from California to Texas after new gender identity law

Billionaire Elon Musk announced on Tuesday that he will be moving the headquarters of SpaceX and X out of California after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill prohibiting schools from notifying parents of their children’s gender identity.

"This is the final straw," Musk wrote on X. "Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas."

Soon after making the SpaceX announcement, Musk wrote another statement announcing that he is also moving his social media company X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Have had enough of dodging gangs of violent drug addicts just to get in and out of the building," he posted.

"I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children," he added.

Newsom on Monday signed AB 1955, the SAFETY Act, which prohibits any adopted school board policy, rule, or administrative regulation that requires parents to be notified of their child’s gender identification.

A spokesperson for Newsom’s office told Fox News Digital the new law banning schools from passing transgender notification policies is intended to "keep children safe."

"This law helps keep children safe while protecting the critical role of parents. It protects the child-parent relationship by preventing politicians and school staff from inappropriately intervening in family matters and attempting to control if, when, and how families have deeply personal conversations," the spokesperson said.

California law currently dictates that minors cannot legally change their name or gender without parental consent and parents have the right to access their child’s educational records. Newsom's office also stressed that the law does not allow a student’s name or gender to be changed on an official school record without parental consent.

Newsom signing AB1955 comes amid a contentious debate in the state regarding transgender policy and controversial content in school books.

Before Musk made the announcement to move his companies out of the Golden State, a prominent California state lawmaker blasted the billionaire for criticizing Newsom’s signing of the bill.

"Elon Musk is a textbook example of why kids shouldn’t be forced to come out to their parents," State Senator Scott Weiner posted on X.

Weiner’s post reacted specifically to Musk posting earlier today that "the state will take away your kids in California."

Newsom’s office has yet to respond for request for comment on Musk’s decision to move his companies out of the Golden State.

Chino Valley Unified School District advanced a parental notification last year, which prompted California's Attorney General Rob Bonta to launch a civil rights investigation into the district.