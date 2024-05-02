'Sopranos' star doubles down against pro-Biden celebs: 'The far left own Hollywood'

Throughout her life in the limelight, Emmy Award-winning "Sopranos" actress Drea de Matteo "was always very anonymous" when it came to politics.

But in an interview with FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Thursday, de Matteo expanded on her recent commentary on Hollywood culture and criticism of the Biden administration.

"I think the far left own Hollywood. I think we all know that," de Matteo said on "Varney & Co." "All we have to do is follow the money."

"I do know that people are tired of it, and there are very few people that are willing to speak out," she added. "They probably will vote Republican, and that's people who would never normally, but people are afraid. This doesn't feel like a democracy anymore."

Last week, de Matteo joined the "Triggered" podcast with Donald Trump Jr. where she noted that, while she previously voted for Biden based on sympathy for illegal immigrants, the chaos at the border has changed her mind.

The actress, who played Adriana La Cerva in the HBO series, also claimed many Hollywood names are "petrified" to voice any skepticism of President Biden.

"I accidentally spoke out. I had no intentions of being this person on Fox News ever in my life," de Matteo reacted to the media buzz around her commentary.

"Then all of a sudden, I was speaking the truth about my situation, which led to more and more freedom talks, talking about freedom," she continued. "A lot of people have been so focused on these social issues these days. And the social issues are what's tearing everybody apart. And I think we need to be focused on the global issue and what is really going on behind the facade. And I don't think a lot of my friends recognize that yet."

While de Matteo still considers herself a liberal in a certain sense, she said on Trump Jr.’s podcast she has been against modern far-left trends for a long time, even if she has been open about it only recently.

She echoed this sentiment on Thursday over Biden’s leadership, adding to her argument that the administration uses social issues and the president as "pawns."

"The man needs to take a rest. They need to stop using him as the poster child for their agenda," de Matteo told Varney. "He's not here. It's like putting my mother out there. She has dementia. It's sad, it's not humane."

Fox News’ Alexander Hall contributed to this report.