Burger King trolls Wendy's with 'no urge to surge' promo for free Whopper

Burger King took a shot at fast-food rival Wendy’s after the restaurant chain made news with rumors of controversial "price surging."

"The only thing surging at BK is the [flame emoji]. We don't believe in charging people more when they're hungry," Burger King posted Wednesday on X to promote a free Whopper or Impossible Whopper with $3 purchase. The promo is dubbed "no urge to surge" on the company’s website.

Dynamic pricing, also known as surge pricing, is when the price of a product or service fluctuates according to demand or other factors, such as calling for an Uber ride during rush hour or at a highly attended event. Burger King took the apparent shot at Wendy’s after it was widely reported that Wendy’s would roll out a dynamic pricing model similar to Uber's surge pricing as soon as next year.

However, Wendy’s has since claimed that it will not use "surge pricing" at its restaurants.

"Wendy’s will not implement surge pricing, which is the practice of raising prices when demand is highest," a spokesperson for the company told Fox News Digital. "We didn’t use that phrase, nor do we plan to implement that practice."

Wendy’s did not immediately respond when asked about Burger King’s post.

Wendy’s issued a statement on Tuesday, pointing to "digital menuboards" in U.S. locations.

"We said these menuboards would give us more flexibility to change the display of featured items," the statement said. "This was misconstrued in some media reports as an intent to raise prices when demand is highest at our restaurants. We have no plans to do that and would not raise prices when our customers are visiting us most."

Wendy’s added, "Digital menuboards could allow us to change the menu offerings at different times of day and offer discounts and value offers to our customers more easily, particularly in the slower times of day."

According to The New York Post, Wendy's CEO Kirk Tanner also referred to these digital menu boards at a Feb. 5 conference.

"As we continue to show the benefit of this technology in our company-operated restaurants, franchisee interest in digital menu boards should increase further supporting sales and profit growth across the system," Tanner reportedly said.

