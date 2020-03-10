Brad Pitt appears on HGTV with Property Brothers for new home renovation series

Actor Brad Pitt is one of several celebrities to appear on HGTV’s new show this spring.

On “Celebrity IOU,” stars will work with twin brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott, known for the show “Property Brothers,” according to HGTV’s announcement Tuesday.

The stars will “express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by surprising them with big, heartwarming home renovations that bring everyone to tears,” a press release said.

Aside from the 56-year-old “Fight Club” actor, other celebrities to appear on the show include Melissa McCarthy, Michael Buble, Viola Davis and Rebel Wilson, the release said.

Actor Jeremy Renner also appears to have an episode in the series, based on a trailer posted on HGTV’s social media accounts Tuesday.

“It’s amazing to see someone who is extremely successful be grounded enough to always remember the people who helped them get there,” Jonathan Scott said in a statement.

“Being a part of this show really hits home for us,” Drew Scott added. “This is what we love to do, transforming people’s lives through their homes.”

The series will premiere on HGTV -- owned by Discovery Communications -- on April 13. It is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment.

“The wonderful thing about Celebrity IOU is that it is about personal acts of kindness and thanks,” HGTV President Jane Latman said in a statement. “We all want to find ways to help the people who are always there for us when we need them.”

The show appears to be similar to the series "My Houzz," produced by the home renovation company Houzz.

"My Houzz" has had appearances from stars including Kristen Bell, Neil Patrick Harris and pro skater Tony Hawk.

