Dolly Parton eyes Playboy cover for 75th birthday

Dolly Patron has some big aspirations for the big 7-5: Playboy.

Continue Reading Below

During an interview with "60 Minutes Australia," the country superstar revealed her hopes of snatching another Playboy cover, roughly 42 years after she first sported the bunny ears and black leotard for the racy magazine.

"Well, I don't plan to retire. I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again," Patron said during an interview that aired Sunday. "I did Playboy magazine years ago. I thought it would be such a hoot if they'll go for it -- I don't know if they will -- if I can be on the cover again when I am 75..."

DOLLY PARTON ISSUES SOCIAL MEDIA CHALLENGE AHEAD OF 'HEARTSTRINGS' NETFLIX PREMIERE

Clad in the iconic Playboy bunny outfit and ears, Parton graced the adult men's magazine in its 1978 October issue, becoming the first country singer to pose for the magazine. She reportedly had specific parameters about the shoot, specifically regarding nudity, according to her website.

"I wasn't naked; all you saw was me in my bunny suit, with my boobs sticking out a little. I wouldn't do a layout." Parton told Chicago's US 99 radio station according to the Boot.

When asked if she was going to "whip out the same outfit" for the shoot, Parton responded, "Maybe, I could probably use it. Boobs are still the same."

The actress, singer and songwriter, who first played the Opry when she was just a teenager, does not plan on slowing down any time soon and is still confident about being in front of the camera.

"I always say good lighting, good makeup and good doctors - and a good attitude don't hurt either,' Parton joked, adding, "When I'm 90, I'll probably look about the same way. Just thicker makeup, bigger hair!"

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Her Playboy cover resurfaced in January when the Grammy-award winner sparked the "Dolly Parton Challenge," a social media challenge where users would mash four contrasting images of themselves that would represent profile pictures from each social media platform: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

In Parton's post, she used her Playboy cover as her Tinder profile, an app that has garnered a reputation as the "hookup app."

She playfully captioned the post, "Get you a woman who can do it all."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS