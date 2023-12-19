Bill Gates predicts 2024 elections around the world will be ‘turning point’ for ‘health and climate’

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates made a list of predictions about what 2024 will bring, ranging from AI development to vast political change.

As 2023 comes to a close, the billionaire recalled the previous year’s open letter to the world about "how the prospect of becoming a grandparent made me reflect on the world my granddaughter will be born into." For the upcoming year, Gates pivoted toward "thinking more about the world she will inherit and what it will be like decades from now, when her generation is in charge," starting with many of the major changes he anticipates in 2024.

"I’m lucky that my work gives me insight into all the ways the world is getting better. The challenges we face feel a lot less daunting when you understand what exactly it will take to tackle them," he wrote. "In this letter, I will share just a few reasons I am optimistic about the year ahead. I hope they make you as excited about all the progress to come as I am."

Bill Gates suggested that Artificial Intelligence, or AI, will rapidly speed up scientific progress when it comes to modern medicine. AI programs can rapidly comb through massive amounts of data to help figure out how to treat some of the world’s most dangerous diseases.

AMAZON PLANNING CONVERSATIONAL AI CHATBOT FOR WEBSITE SEARCH

"If I had to make a prediction, in high-income countries like the United States, I would guess that we are 18–24 months away from significant levels of AI use by the general population," he suggested. "In African countries, I expect to see a comparable level of use in three years or so. That’s still a gap, but it’s much shorter than the lag times we’ve seen with other innovations."

Gates also spoke extensively about energy innovations as "more people are being forced to endure hardship as a result of more frequent extreme weather events caused by climate change."

He suggested that "In 2024 and beyond, I predict we will see lots of new innovations coming into the marketplace—even in very complicated areas like nuclear." He went on to write, "The climate crisis can feel overwhelming, but I find it easier to stay optimistic when you focus on all the progress we’re making. If the world continues to prioritize funding innovation, I’m hopeful we can make good progress on our climate goals."

Like so many other issues, elections, particularly those in 2024, will be a historical turning point, and with so many occurring in 2024, Gates argued this will be a year to remember.

MICROSOFT RESEARCHERS SAY GPT-4 SHOWS 'SPARKS' OF HUMAN-LEVEL PERFORMANCE

"I recently read a statistic that blew my mind: More people might vote in 2024 than in any other year in history," he wrote. "Citizens from nearly 60 countries will head to the polls next year to elect leaders at all levels of government. Those countries are home to more than 4 billion people—or more than half of the world’s population. It’s staggering to think about."

While he argued that "National elections—like the ones happening in the United States, India, and South Africa—will grab most of the attention," he suggested that those elected for national and local offices will have major implications, and that "the sheer number of people who will vote in 2024 means that the results will have an outsized impact on the future of our world."

The billionaire then implored, "If I could make one wish for all the people headed to the polls next year—no matter where they live—it would be for them to consider electing leaders who understand the importance of investing in human development around the world. History has proven time and time again that, when governments choose to engage with and help people outside their borders, the entire world benefits."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gates specifically argued that 2024’s elections will be a "turning point for both health and climate" and warned, "We cannot let extremism and polarization limit our choices."