Amazon

Amazon planning conversational AI chatbot for website search

Amazon is planning on "reimagining Amazon Search" with AI to answer product questions, perform comparisons and make recommendations

Slatestone Wealth Chief Market Strategist Kenny Polcari and FOX Business Lauren Simonetti discusses tech stocks and the performance of Amazon shares. video

Reaction to dip in Amazon shares over cloud issues is way overdone: Kenny Polcari

Slatestone Wealth Chief Market Strategist Kenny Polcari and FOX Business Lauren Simonetti discusses tech stocks and the performance of Amazon shares.

Amazon is planning to incorporate a conversational chatbot informed by artificial intelligence (AI) into the search experience on the e-commerce giant’s website based on job postings that appeared on the company’s website.

"We are reimagining Amazon Search with an interactive conversational experience that helps you find answers to product questions, perform product comparisons, receive personalized product suggestions, and so much more, to easily find the perfect product for your needs," read one such posting seeking a senior applied scientist for the Amazon Search team.

The postings, which have since been removed or revised and were first reported by Bloomberg, indicate that Amazon is looking to keep pace in the generative AI arms race and ensure that customers searching its platform have access to similar tools to those that Microsoft and OpenAI have deployed with ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, among others.

AMAZON REPORTEDLY HAS MORE AI FEATURES IN DEVELOPMENT FOR ASTRO ROBOT

Workers arrive at the Amazon distribution center in the Staten Island borough of New York

Amazon is planning to update its search functionality with conversational AI according to since-deleted job postings. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File / AP Newsroom)

Amazon’s posting touted the overhaul to its search functionality as a "once in a generation transformation for search, just like the Mosaic browser made the Internet easier to engage with three decades ago. If you missed the 90s — WWW, Mosaic, and the founding of Amazon and Google — you don’t want to miss this opportunity."

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment on the job postings but told FOX Business that, "We are significantly investing in generative AI across all of our businesses."

AMAZON ANNOUNCES NEW CUSTOMIZABLE AI MODELS FOR CLOUD CUSTOMERS

AWS

Amazon Web Services recently released the Amazon Bedrock service that offers users access to AI models used to develop chatbots and image-generation services. (Noah Berger/Amazon Web Services via AP Images / AP Newsroom)

In a late April investor call discussing the company’s first-quarter earnings, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that while there is much forward-looking discussion about investments in AI and machine learning, Amazon has "a pretty substantial investment in machine learning for 25-plus years in Amazon. It’s deeply ingrained in virtually everything we do."

Jassy noted that machine learning drives everything from Amazon’s e-commerce recommendations to its fulfillment centers, delivery drones and the Amazon Web Services cloud business.

"I think if you look at what’s happened over the last nine months or so is that these large language models and generative AI capabilities, they’ve been around for a while, but frankly, the models were not that compelling before about six, nine months ago," Jassy said. 

Jassy added that "every single one of our businesses inside Amazon are building on top of large language models to reinvent our customer experiences, and you’ll see it in every single one of our businesses, stores, advertising, devices, entertainment." 