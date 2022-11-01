Expand / Collapse search
Alexander Hall

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.

Alexander comes from a background of writing and interviewing political figures on how to protect free speech both online and in the public square. He also writes on media and cancel culture. He graduated from Saint Mary's College of California in 2017 with a degree in communications.

Send story tips to Alexander.hall@fox.com.