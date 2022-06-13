Expand / Collapse search
Varney and Co

Biden roasted for ongoing gas price blame game: 'Don't tell me' this is because of Putin

Joe Concha notes gas prices were on the rise before the war in Ukraine began

Fox News contributor Joe Concha roasts Biden for his ongoing effort to blame Russian President Vladimir Putin for U.S. gas price hikes.

Concha rips Biden over inflation blame game: 'Don't tell me' it's about Putin

Fox News contributor Joe Concha roasts Biden for his ongoing effort to blame Russian President Vladimir Putin for U.S. gas price hikes.

Fox News contributor Joe Concha roasted President Biden for his repeated rhetoric blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin for America's record-high gas prices, Monday, telling "Varney & Co." that prices were on the rise long before the Ukraine war began.

BIDEN RESPONDS TO $5 GAS: ‘OUTRAGEOUS WHAT THE WAR IN UKRAINE IS CAUSING’

JOE CONCHA: In January 2021, inflation was well below 2%. Now it is at 8.6%. Meanwhile, the Putin invasion happened right about here [near the end] on that graph. So don't tell me it's about that when I could look at a graph and see that inflation has increased six times over under this president because the spending that has happened has devalued the dollar. 

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (AP / AP Newsroom)

I'm not an economist, but I took Econ 101, and I'm pretty sure that's how it works. More money into the system devalues the dollar, and we have a president now that the American public sees as incompetent on this issue

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Fox News contributor Joe Concha responds to the mainstream media's reluctance to cover the Kavanaugh assassination plot, President Biden's price hike blame game and the current U.S. economy. video

Concha: Americans view Biden as 'incompetent' on the economy

Fox News contributor Joe Concha responds to the mainstream media's reluctance to cover the Kavanaugh assassination plot, President Biden's price hike blame game and the current U.S. economy.