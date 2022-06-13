Biden roasted for ongoing gas price blame game: 'Don't tell me' this is because of Putin
Joe Concha notes gas prices were on the rise before the war in Ukraine began
Fox News contributor Joe Concha roasted President Biden for his repeated rhetoric blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin for America's record-high gas prices, Monday, telling "Varney & Co." that prices were on the rise long before the Ukraine war began.
BIDEN RESPONDS TO $5 GAS: ‘OUTRAGEOUS WHAT THE WAR IN UKRAINE IS CAUSING’
JOE CONCHA: In January 2021, inflation was well below 2%. Now it is at 8.6%. Meanwhile, the Putin invasion happened right about here [near the end] on that graph. So don't tell me it's about that when I could look at a graph and see that inflation has increased six times over under this president because the spending that has happened has devalued the dollar.
I'm not an economist, but I took Econ 101, and I'm pretty sure that's how it works. More money into the system devalues the dollar, and we have a president now that the American public sees as incompetent on this issue.
