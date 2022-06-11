Biden responds to $5 gas: 'Outrageous what the war in Ukraine is causing'

President Biden blamed the war in Ukraine for rapidly escalating the price of oil and gas, while speaking to reporters Saturday.

A reporter in the press pool following Biden asked the president for his thoughts about the nationwide average price of gas exceeding $5 per gallon. Biden deferred blame to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

"It's outrageous what the war in Ukraine is causing," Biden began.

The president then proceeded to emphasize the government's decision to tap into U.S. oil reserves.

"We're trying very hard to make sure we can significantly increase the amount of barrels of oil that are being pumped out of the reserve we have," he added.

A new poll released Wednesday showed Americans ranked inflation as the "most urgent issue" facing the country over gun violence by a margin of 2-to-1, as President Biden tied his lowest approval rating yet, and Democrats remained underwater in their midterm election support from registered voters.