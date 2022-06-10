Stuart Varney: Biden’s crises take center stage and they're not going away

In his latest "My Take," FOX Business' Stuart Varney asked viewers Friday what will be on their minds this weekend, arguing the "real shock" of President Biden's inflation and border security crises are taking center stage and not going away anytime soon.

STUART VARNEY: What's on your mind this weekend?

Mulling over the findings of the January 6 committee perhaps? Fretting over the future of our democracy?

That’s what the Democrats are hoping.

STUART VARNEY ON JAN. 6 HEARINGS: DEMOCRATS ‘HOPING’ IT'S LIKE WATERGATE

I think it’s a stretch. Seriously, at the bar. At the dinner table. At the beach, the cocktail party. At the golf course: Is January 6 the hot topic? No, surely not.

It’s gas, and how you just paid $100 for a fill-up. It’s your $100 grocery bill that used to be $60. Your rent that just went up maybe 30% or more.

Money is important, and when you feel yourself going financially backwards, you take notice. I lived through the last inflation spiral and I can tell you, nothing concentrates the mind like a financial shock, and the inflation we're seeing has come as a real shock.

Wait, there's more: There will be another crisis hitting this weekend.

The arrival of a caravan of migrants. It is 30 miles long, tens of thousands strong and arrives in the next two or three days. It may not be a hot conversation topic but, you're going to see the chaos of open borders unfold on your screens.

The political reality is this: Thursday, the Democrats staged political theater about a riot. That was yesterday.

Today, Biden's crises take center stage, and they're not going away.