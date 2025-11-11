Lisa Su says AMD is moving at an 'incredible pace' as the chipmaker's value explodes

Advanced Micro Devices chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su joined "The Claman Countdown," where she thanked the Trump administration for its support of artificial intelligence development and underscored the importance of maintaining American leadership in the global AI race.

"China continues to be an important market for us, but we want to do it in concert with the administration," Su told FOX Business anchor Liz Claman.

"I think the collaboration with this administration to ensure that the U.S. stays as the leader in AI has been really, really appreciated…" she added. "At the end of the day, we want to lead, and leading is very important."

Su's comments came after she forecasted the AI data center total market to grow to $1 trillion by 2030.

"We are absolutely moving at an incredible pace," Su said.

Su joined AMD in 2012, was appointed president and CEO in 2014 and assumed the role of board chair in 2022.

She outlined AMD’s strategic partnerships — including with OpenAI — and explained how the chipmaker is positioning itself as a leader in the race for AI supremacy by "betting on success."

"We have tremendous demand from AI from the largest hyperscalers…" she said. "They're doing that for a reason. They're doing that because they're seeing the productivity benefits."

Under Su’s leadership, AMD has grown into one of the world’s microchip titans.

"The entire AI industry has recognized that computing capability, computing chips, are actually equating to intelligence. In other words, the more compute you have, the more intelligent you are, the more you can get from your business in terms of productivity, and that's the attraction in having the latest and greatest."

The Santa Clara-based company surged from a market value of under $3 billion in 2014 to $330 billion in 2025, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Productivity is what Su said is driving insatiable investment in AI.

"The reason people are investing is because we're really starting to see the productivity benefits on the other side for all enterprises," she explained.

"If we can reduce the cost of AI for the average user, that's a great thing, which means that you will have more users going forward," Su explained. "And the way you do that is with the right technology, with the right performance."

The CEO also spoke about manufacturing. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company recently announced it will raise prices on chip production.

When asked if AMD would consider moving some manufacturing to Intel, a rival, Su did not rule out the possibility.

"I would never say never. I mean, the way we should think about this is: we want to have a strong U.S. manufacturing footprint. We want to have multiple sources. Those are all good things, and we also need to ensure that technologies are competitive."