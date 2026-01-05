America needs AI manufacturing speed to prevent global conflict and outpace adversaries, Palantir CTO says

The missing piece of America’s defense system is AI-driven industrial speed — not just weapons, according to one prominent tech executive, but the ability to build them fast enough to matter.

"There is a historic opportunity for America to underwrite the next decade of our prosperity with AI," Chief Technology Officer of Palantir Shyam Sankar said on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. "The other element of deterrence is really the factory floor. It's, how do we make our weapons, our platforms? Can we make them at a rate that actually deters our adversaries?"

America’s ability to outproduce adversaries is now central to preventing major global conflict, Sankar argued, just two days after the U.S. launched strikes on Venezuela and captured its leader and alleged narco-terrorist, Nicolás Maduro.

Since its inception, Palantir has held major partnerships with U.S. government forces, including the Army, Air Force, Space Force and Navy, to utilize Palantir’s artificial intelligence tools and revolutionize military operations.

"I think there is a doomerism narrative that's coming out of both Silicon Valley and Wall Street, where there's a totally different reality that's happening on the factory floor, in the ICU nursing centers, with our submarine-based industrial suppliers that's leading to job growth," Sankar said. "This is about empowering the American worker, giving the American workers superpowers that allows us to underwrite our reindustrialization as a nation. That's what's happening every day out there right now."

"Most people think about us and the work we do in the [foxhole], helping and planning missions and operations. But the other element of deterrence is really... the factor floor."

Sankar highlighted Palantir's recent work with the Navy and shipbuilding as a case study when asked by host Maria Bartiromo to give an example of how the company could "deter World War III."

"You see rolling out integrated planning, supply chain solutions that reduce the dwell time," he detailed. "One of our suppliers was actually able to add a third shift. They were able to hire more American workers by using AI to accelerate how they do production planning and manage their supply chain."

"So I think having the right focus on how we use AI to drive American prosperity and the competitiveness of our companies is how we're going to re-industrialize."