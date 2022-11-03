Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ridiculed for censorship claim against Elon Musk: ‘AOC wants so much to be a victim’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., continued her online feud against new Twitter owner Elon Musk by claiming that he was limiting her account in a video that was heavily ridiculed on Thursday.

In a video circulating on social media, the New York congresswoman suggested that Musk was responsible for her notifications and Twitter mentions not working.

"I was at a community event in the Bronx in Coop City. And when I get home, I see a text from my team saying, ‘Hey, let me know if you need any help with this Elon stuff.’ And I was like, what? So I pulled my Twitter app, and it’s like gone. Like when you pull up your mentions and stuff like that, it’s just like literally like a blank screen, totally gone. And I was like, ‘Hm, that’s weird.’ So it turns out, we got under a certain little billionaire’s skin," Ocasio-Cortez said on video while eating a chicken nugget.

Various Twitter users mocked the video for attempting to attack Musk with what some considered a conspiracy theory.

Townhall.com columnist Derek Hunter blasted it, writing, "You can tell it bothers her by how she can't shut up about it. Anyone believe her ‘team’ asked if she needed help? Or that she travels without her phone anywhere & only checks texts when she gets home? She is that chick who always needs the last word, no matter how dumb it is."

"It's like watching someone struggle to get out of quicksand. The more @AOC tries to move against Musk the more she sinks," Red State deputy managing editor Brandon Morse commented.

"She basically ‘yadda yadda yaddas’ everything between not being able to see her mentions and Elon Musk supposedly censoring her," Washington Free Beacon investigative reporter Chuck Ross wrote.

Boston Globe columnist Jeff Jacoby asked, "Is @AOC just projecting her frustration that she can't date a certain billionaire?"

Journalist Ian Miles Cheong wrote, "AOC wants so much to be a victim that she’s now spreading a conspiracy theory that Elon Musk personally messed with her phone so it wouldn’t load up Twitter. Because technical issues never happen, right."

"AOC is big mad at the thought of Twitter not boosting her bad takes anymore. More importantly, don't talk with [nuggets] in your mouth. Gross," The Federalist editorial director Kylee Griswold tweeted.

The video followed Ocasio-Cortez tweeting her claim to Musk directly.

"Yo @elonmusk while I have your attention, why should people pay $8 just for their app to get bricked when they say something you don’t like? This is what my app has looked like ever since my tweet upset you yesterday. What’s good? Doesn’t seem very free speechy to me," she wrote.

This tweet was also ridiculed.

RedState deputy managing editor Brandon Morse commented, "As of August, the rate of major felonies in your district is up 44.13% over last year's, but yeah, you keep going after Musk like he's the biggest problem you have."

"Shadowbans are a conspiracy theory," Mediaite editor Caleb Howe joked.

Rand Paul director of internal affairs Ximena Barreto tweeted, "Maybe is time for AOC to create her own platform? And take advantage of the free market..."

Twitter did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for a comment.

Ocasio-Cortez has been attacking Musk since Tuesday over his plan to charge Twitter users $8 a month to access more benefits such as a verified blue check mark. In response, Musk drew attention to Ocasio-Cortez’s merchandise store which sold sweatshirts for almost $60.

Later in the video, she addressed Musk’s mockery and insisted that her team puts out "real goods."

"So then he decides to, like, tweet a screenshot of our campaign store because our sweatshirts are like $50-$58, as some kind of like gotcha that like other people pay money for goods, emphasis on real goods in the world. And, but here’s the thing, is that unlike Elon Musk, all the workers with our campaign, our campaign is unionized. We pay full healthcare. We have other benefits like childcare stipends," she claimed.

Her online merchandise store explicitly states that purchases are considered "campaign contributions."

