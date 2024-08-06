Elon Musk's X files antitrust lawsuit against worldwide advertising group

Elon Musk's social media platform, X, has filed an antitrust lawsuit against The Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), accusing the advertising group of illegally boycotting companies, including X, formerly known as Twitter.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino announced Tuesday the company has filed a lawsuit against GARM, World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), and GARM members CVS Health, Mars, Orsted and Unilever.

ALL MUSK'S XS MOVE TO TEXAS: FLAGSHIP SOCIAL MEDIA COMPANY JOINS SPACEX, TESLA IN THE LONE STAR STATE

Yaccarino said X filed the suit after reviewing the House Judiciary Committee's recent investigation that found evidence "GARM and its members directly organized boycotts and used other indirect tactics to target disfavored platforms, content creators, and news organizations in an effort to demonetize and, in effect, limit certain choices for consumers."

She said X determined GARM's tactics have cost X billions of dollars.

In a Tuesday press release, the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider Rumble announced it was joining the lawsuit.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.