Online graphic design platform hit with backlash over 'insane' price hikes that reach 300%

Canva is facing pushback from customers over plans to increase subscription prices by more than 300% in some instances.

The graphic design platform, which has positioned itself as a more affordable alternative to Adobe, informed users of its Canva Teams packages last week of the price hikes, which sparked furious backlash online.

One apparent customer shared an email he received from Canva notifying him that his multi-user subscription would jump from $119.99 a year on Dec. 8 to $300 — which the company said was a "discounted" rate for the following 12 months — then the cost would rise to $500.

Another announced they were giving up their subscription after being a happy customer for three years, because he received notice that his cost would more than triple under the new plan. "Price rises happen," he wrote, "but £10.99 to £36 a month is scandalous."

Canva did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment, but told multiple users complaining online, "We’ve adjusted our pricing to reflect the added value of our new tools and ensure a fair and sustainable pricing model."

A Canva spokesperson also told The Verge that the recent price hikes were justified due to the "expanded product experience" and value of the generative AI tools the platform has added.

But several users said they did not ask for the new tools, and are not willing to pay the higher prices for them.

"That Canva price jump is INSANE," one person wrote on X. "Like why would they not just keep the regular team/pro plan, and have the option for a premium plan that includes all the AI bulls---."

Canva noted in their response that the price increases only impact Canva Teams users, which is for accounts with two or more users, and that solo Pro prices will remain unchanged. Still, many customers balked.

"This @canva price increase is interesting," one wrote. "I'm canceling and moving back over to Adobe since I don't actually use the second seat. BUT: the marketing groups I'm in right now. Wow. @Adobe has an opportunity here. People are angry and already talking about dropping Canva."