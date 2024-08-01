Is C Spire benefiting from taking a stand against the Olympics' opening ceremony?

C Spire, the Mississippi-based tech and telecommunications company that pulled its Olympics advertising over the games' controversial opening ceremony, appears to be the only firm to push back against performance.

Although it may be too early to tell whether the move benefited C Spire in any way, the company earned plaudits from several individuals and groups for taking a stand.

After the opening ceremony drew outrage from some viewers who accused the organizers of mocking Christianity by parodying "The Last Supper" in a live performance that featured drag queens, C Spire posted on X, "We were shocked by the mockery of the Last Supper during the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics. C Spire will be pulling our advertising from the Olympics."

WHAT IS C SPIRE, THE COMPANY THAT PULLED OLYMPIC ADVERTISING?

C Spire's post was praised by several high-profile conservatives, including Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, who wrote on the platform, "I am proud to see the private sector in Mississippi step up and put their foot down. God will not be mocked. C Spire drew a common-sense, appropriate line."

The American Family Association (AFA), a Mississippi-based non-profit that advocates for pro-family values in the culture wars, launched a petition encouraging its followers to thank C Spire for distancing itself from the Olympics over the ceremony.

ARE OTHER COMPANIES FOLLOWING C SPIRE AND CANCELING OLYMPIC ADVERTISING?

"It is encouraging when companies like C Spire respect the Christian faith," AFA wrote in its message. "C Spire deserves our recognition for doing the right thing."

As of this writing, the petition has more than 21,000 signatories of a letter to C Spire CEO Suzy Hays, which reads:

"I am thankful for C Spire’s decision to pull all advertising from the 2024 Paris Olympics.



Like you, I was appalled by the mockery of the "Last Supper" during the opening ceremony.



Thank you for respecting the Christian faith and for your company’s actions in standing against religious hatred."